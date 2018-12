Yankton Voters Deciding on New Pool in Special Election

YANKTON, S.D. – Yankton voters are deciding the fate of a proposed $15 million aquatic center.

Today’s special election will decide whether to raise property taxes to help pay for the project. Commissioners previously approved a 20-year opt-out of the state property tax freeze, but opponents filed enough petitions to refer the matter to a public vote.

If approved, the new aquatic center would replace the 71-year -old Memorial Park pool.