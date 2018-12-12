Ballot Measure Planned if Lawmakers Don’t Fulfill Tax Cuts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – A South Dakota conservative group plans to push lawmakers to fulfill a law calling for tax cuts after the state’s Supreme Court victory clearing the way for new online sales tax revenues.

But Americans for Prosperity-South Dakota has a backup plan if officials don’t deliver: let voters decide in 2020.

The move comes amid ambiguity in a law requiring a 2016 sales tax hike be scaled back for every $20 million in revenues from out-of-state retailers. The state began collections Nov. 1, but officials believe new legislation is required for the tax reductions to occur.

Americans for Prosperity is proposing a ballot question to simply phase in a half-cent sales tax cut over five years. State Director Don Haggar says the group wants lawmakers to pass the rate cuts, but the ballot question is a “fallback.”