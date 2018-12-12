Consultant Recommends Restricting Access To Falls Park Dangers

SIOUX FALLS, SD – The City of Sioux Falls says a third party consultant has finished its safety review of Falls Park.

Alliant Insurance Services was hired to review the drowning risk at the park. Overall, a consultant reported that the city has implemented adequate measures to prevent injury or death. The consultant says one of the biggest problems is visitors disregarding warnings and safeguards to get closer to the rushing water. The consultant did make a few suggestions, including extending guard railings or placing boulders to prevent people from accessing slippery or steep rocks and falling in.