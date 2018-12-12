Doctors: Neti Pots Safe When Used Properly

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Anyone with a Neti Pot may have been alarmed last week when a medical journal linked a woman’s deadly brain eating amoeba to the use of her Neti Pot.

Doctors say she likely didn’t use the product correctly by using tap water, and the Neti Pots are in fact, safe.

“We’ve been encouraging our patients to use saline rinses for years and years and in the vast majority of times it’s very helpful,” said Dr. Daniel Todd, with Midwest Ear, Nose & Throat in Sioux Falls.

Neti Pots are designed with a long spout to flush out nasal passages and help people breathe better.

But what’s put into the Neti Pot – or used as a nasal rinse – is extremely important.

“In general, when used as directed, the Neti Pots, the Nelimed Rinse Kits, – there’s hundreds of ways to rinse your nose out with a saline solution. If you’re using distilled water or boiled water or the way its directed, it’s incredibly safe,” said Dr. Todd.

There are other things in our homes meant to make us feel better that can also be dangerous to our health. Things like humidifiers or c-pap machines can breed bacteria or unhealthy organisms.

“We know with humidifiers, there’s certainly a possibility if you don’t clean the water often or clean it out with bleach that you can aerosolize molds in general, so we’ll see a lot of patients that actually have opportunistic non invasive fungi in their sinuses.”

A good rule of thumb to staying healthy: thoroughly sanitize products, use them as directed, and wash often.