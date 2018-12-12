Ex-Trump Lawyer Michael Cohen Arrives at Court

NEW YORK (AP) – President Donald Trump’s former lawyer has arrived at the courthouse in Manhattan where he is scheduled to be sentenced for evading taxes, lying to Congress, bank fraud and campaign finance violations. Michael Cohen was accompanied Wednesday by his wife and two college-aged children. He didn’t stop to speak with a crowd of reporters.

Cohen is facing the possibility of four years in prison. His lawyers have asked for leniency. They say some of his crimes were motivated by over-enthusiasm for Trump.

New York prosecutors have urged a judge to give Cohen substantial prison time.

Cohen pleaded guilty to evading $1.4 million in taxes. He also admitted misleading Congress about a Trump real estate project in Moscow and orchestrating prohibited payments to two women who said they had affairs with Trump.