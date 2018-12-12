HIGHLIGHTS: WBB SDSU Falls Short Against #7 Oregon

BROOKINGS, S.D. — The South Dakota State women’s basketball had a 49-40 lead two minutes into the third quarter but saw No. 7 Oregon respond with a 25-9 run to close the quarter and go on to record an 87-79 win over the Jackrabbits in front of 2,509 fans Wednesday night at Frost Arena.

Madison Guebert and Myah Selland each scored 21 points to lead the Jackrabbits, now 6-4. Macy Miller added 14 points and six assists. Tagyn Larson snared a game-high eight rebounds.

Oregon, 8-1, was led by the one-two punch of Satou Sabally and Sabrina Ionescu. Sabally scored 14 of her game-high 27 points in the first half while Ionescu scored 18 of her 26 points in the second half. Ruthy Hebard added 12 points. Ionescu, who also made nine assists, and Hebard each grabbed eight rebounds.

Guebert sank three 3-point field goals in the first quarter as she scored 11 points to give the Jackrabbits a 21-18 lead.

Guebert broke a 27-27 tie with a 3-pointer at 7:11 before Selland scored five-straight points to give State a 35-27 lead with 6:29 remaining in the first half. Selland scored nine points in the quarter as the Jackrabbits held a 45-40 halftime lead.

Selland and Larson scored to open the third quarter before Oregon went on its run. A Sabally 3-pointer gave Oregon a 54-53 lead with 4:22 to play in the third. The lead was the Ducks’ first since 3:31 in the first quarter. Oregon led 65-58 at the end of the third.

After a Sydney Palmer 3-pointer from the corner tied the score 74-74 with 4:40 to play, Miller scored to tie the score at 76 at 4:01. A Sabally 3-pointer gave the Ducks an 81-76 lead with 2:28 to play. Selland converted a three-point play with 1:14 remaining to bring the Jackrabbits within two at 81-79 but they could not get any closer. Ionescu sank a 3-pointer as the shot clock wound down for an 84-79 lead and Sabally made three of four free throws for the final margin.

Notes

Miller needs four points to become the program’s all-time scoring leader with 1,884. She also is 116 points shy of become the first women’s player at State to reach the 2,000-point plateau. The point guard now needs 390 points to finish her career as The Summit League’s all-time scoring leader, passing Oral Roberts’ Kevi Luper (2,277; 2009-12).

With 21 points tonight, Guebert is now 10 th in career scoring at SDSU with 1,481 career points.

in career scoring at SDSU with 1,481 career points. Guebert tied a season high with six 3-pointers tonight and she now needs eight more to become SDSU’s and The Summit League’s all-time 3-point shooter, passing Jackrabbit Jill Young’s (2008-11) 305 treys.

Oregon snapped the Jackrabbits’ seven-game home win streak that dated to Jan. 27, 2018.

The Jacks fall to 8-27 overall and 4-6 in Frost Arena against ranked opponents.

Up Next

South Dakota State concludes its three-game homestand with a 7 p.m. game against Savannah State Friday in Frost Arena.

For more information on the South Dakota State women’s basketball team, follow the Jackrabbits on Twitter (@GoJacksWBB) or like South Dakota State women’s basketball on Facebook.

-GoJacks.com-