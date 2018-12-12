HR Intern/Receptionist

Billion Automotive

Job Location:

Sioux Falls, SD

Job Description:

EXCITING OPPORTUNITY IN THE HUMAN RESOURCES DEPARTMENT! WE SUPPORT OVER 25 LOCATIONS AND 1500 EMPLOYEES, SPECIALIZING IN RECRUITING AND BENEFITS ADMINISTRATION!

This position offers a flexible PT schedule during school. Availability hours may be worked between 8:00am-5:00pm, Mon-Friday. Able to work 40 hours during holidays and summer breaks.

Position is important “face” of the department sitting out front greeting visitors both in person and on the phone.

Responsibilities include:

• Provide general administrative support (prepare correspondence, create forms, data entry, process confidential reports, filing, etc.)

• Interact with and provide information to employees, managers, and applicants

• Schedule interviews for various departments and positions.

• Prepare new hire packets

• Answer phones and greet walk in guests in Human Resources office

• Other duties as assigned

Job Requirements:

Our Ideal Candidate Has:

• Excellent communication skills

• Ability to work independently and find tasks to complete in slower times

• Strong organizational skills and attention to detail

• Valid driver’s license/clean driving record

• High School Diploma or Equivalent

Contact Information:

Human Resources

barbara.shiell@billionauto.com

