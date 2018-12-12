Proposed Prison Health Services Expansion in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- A growing prison population continues to cause concerns in Sioux Falls, including how to care for the inmates. Governor Dennis Daugaard stressed that issue last week during his farewell speech to lawmakers.

Governor Daugaard says he’d like to see $7.4 million dollars allocated to the men’s prison for a new health services building at the Jameson Annex.

“I truly believe we need this, but we’ve just not had the ability to do it. This year we do,” said Gov. Daugaard.

The building would help accommodate an increase in inmates over the past couple years.

Over 700 inmates need care, but the space was only designed for 288 inmates.

“It ends up being a difficult for inmates as far as when they’re having medical issues and it’s also difficult for staff,” said Denny Kaemingk, Cabinet Secretary for Dept. of Corrections.

The number one issue is a lack of space.

“Need for more work station space for nursing and security staff, offices for providers like doctors and nurses, and a secure storage area,” said Gov. Daugaard.

Right now, the staff’s locker room has to double as an area for inmate eye exams. There’s also limited space for waiting areas.

“Someone who’s in the dental chair can reach out and touch the people who are waiting to be served,” said Gov. Daugaard.

According to Kaemingk, this could create HIPAA violations if inmates overhear private medical conversations.

The proposed building would be 86-hundred square feet offering more space. It would be built on the south side of the annex. Officials say the building would allow for more resources to be offered in-house.

“Where we would not have to escort as many people downtown. When we escort people to another facility it costs a great deal in security and of course that’s the highest risk that we really pose to the community,” said Kaemingk.

Officials say this isn’t a want, but a need.

“We’ve outgrown this facility and in order to be as efficient and as secure as we want this is a needed building,” said Kaemingk.

According to the corrections department, the next step for the prison is to create a funding bill for state lawmakers to vote on.