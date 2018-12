Sioux Falls Chinese Restaurant Damaged by Fire; No Injuries

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – No one was hurt in a fire that damaged a Chinese restaurant in Sioux Falls.

Firefighters responded to the 1st Wok Chinese Restaurant about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday and had the blaze under control in about 15 minutes. But the building suffered moderate fire damage and heavy smoke damage.

The restaurant was closed at the time and there was no one inside.

Investigators believe the fire was electrical in nature.