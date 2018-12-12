Sioux Falls School District Taking Name Suggestions for New Schools

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Sioux Falls School District is taking suggestions for the names of the new middle and high schools.

The names have to fall in one of the following categories: U.S. Presidents, distinct people in art, literature, music, eduction or science, people who have made significant contribution to society, the name of the street or direction of the school, or a famous event or location.

Suggestions will be accepted on the school district’s website through January 4th. A committee will review them and present the recommendations to the school board.