Sioux Falls Students Name New SFPD Bomb Squad Robot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The newest member of the Sioux Falls Police Department has a name.

A naming contest for the bomb squad’s new bomb robot took place with more than 2,500 students from area schools voting on names.

Agent 605 won the contest with 1,599 of the votes. In second place was Boomer with 1,165 and in third was Trax with 418 votes.

Students from St. Mary’s submitted the winning name and will get to meet Agent 605 soon.