SOUND: Jacks WBB Face Tough Challenge with #7 Oregon

BROOKINGS, S.D. — For the first time in school history, the South Dakota State women’s basketball team will host its second consecutive ranked team when it plays No. 7 Oregon the friendly confines of Frost Arena Wednesday at 7 p.m.

The Jacks (6-3) won their third consecutive game with an 80-71 victory over then-No. 21 Drake Dec. 8. Madison Guebert scored a team-high 21 points to lead four Jackrabbits in double figures in scoring.

The Ducks are 7-1 on the season after Michigan State upset then-No.3 Oregon, 88-82, Dec. 9.

Wednesday’s game is the third meeting between the Jackrabbits and the Ducks. SDSU leads the all-time series, 2-0.

Noteworthy

South Dakota State was ranked seventh in Graham Hays’ Nov. 28 espnW mid-major poll.

SDSU has the fifth-toughest schedule in the NCAA.

State received one vote in Monday’s Associated Press poll and three votes in the USA Today Coaches poll. The Jacks last received votes in the Nov. 19 AP poll.

The Jackrabbits play their ninth team which played in last year’s NCAA Tournament.

Macy Miller has scored 20-or-more points in four games. She averages a team-leading 17.0 points. Her scoring average is currently 17th on the SDSU single-season chart.

State has held five opponents to 65-or-fewer points, including four to less than 61. Opponents are averaging just 61.0 points in the last five games. Oregon averages 93.1 points per game and gives up 60.5 ppg.

There have been at least three Jackrabbits scoring in double digits seven times this season.

For more information on the South Dakota State women’s basketball team, follow the Jackrabbits on Twitter (@GoJacksWBB) or like South Dakota State women’s basketball on Facebook.

-GoJacks.com-