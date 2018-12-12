SOUND: SDSU’s Stig- Key to FCS Semis is Simple and Knowing Role

Nicole Griffith,
BROOKINGS, S.D. — It’s the most anticipated game this week. The FCS Semis where the Jacks are looking to flip the script on the 6 time national champs.

Friday night’s semifinal game is the 11th meeting between the 2 teams.

The 10-2 Jacks are riding a 6 game win streak. One of those losses came to the Bison back on September 29th in a 21-17 loss during the Dakota Marker game.

Click on the video box to hear Head Coach John Stiegelmeier’s key to the game.

