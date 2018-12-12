Two Women Killed in Late Night Accident Near Mitchell

Officers with the Highway Patrol are investigating the cause of a fatal one-car crash Tuesday night near Mitchell.

Two women were killed and a 17-year-old female was seriously injured when officials say the driver of a Chevy Trailblazer lost control. The vehicle rolled several times after entering the median and ultimately coming to rest upside-down in the eastbound lanes of traffic. Both the driver and front-seat passenger were ejected and died at the scene. The 17-year-old was in the backseat and was not ejected. She was taken by ambulance to the hospital in Mitchell. None of the women were wearing seatbelts.

Eastbound traffic was diverted off of Interstate 90 at exit 335 for approximately 2 ½ hours. Names of the women are being withheld pending notification of family.