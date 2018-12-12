USD’s Tyler Hagedorn to Redshirt Senior Season with Foot Injury

VERMILLION, S.D. – South Dakota head coach Todd Lee has announced senior Tyler Hagedorn will miss the 2018-19 season with his high-grade medial plantar fascia tear sustained prior to the season.

Hagedorn, who had hoped to return this season after the preseason injury, will look to play at 100 percent next season.

“After talking it over with Coach Lee and my parents, I think it is best that I redshirt this year,” Hagedorn said. “I am disappointed that I won’t be able to compete with my teammates this year, but will work to be the best teammate I can be. I want to have the best senior season possible. I want to be at 100 percent and I’m not sure when that will be.

“My goals for next year include leading the Coyotes to the Summit League Championship and to be the best player that I can be. Additionally, I want to play professionally, and redshirting this year will help achieve my future goal of being a professional basketball player.”

Hagedorn, a second-team all-Summit League selection a year ago, averaged 13 points and 5.9 rebounds per game as a junior. He also ranked fourth in the league with 28 blocked shots.

For his career, the Norfolk, Nebraska, native has played in 86 games making 35 starts. He has totaled 646 career points and 319 career rebounds. He tallied his career-high 27 points in the Coyotes’ victory over San Jose State last season. He also owns a career-best 13 rebounds, a mark achieved against Northern Colorado as part of a double-double.

“After talking with the training staff, doctors, Tyler and his family, we’re not sure when he will be at 100 percent,” Lee said. “When he does get to 100 percent, it would still take time for him to get into game shape and we want him to have a full senior season.

“We feel it is in the best interest of his future, and the program’s future, that he redshirt this year. It will give Tyler another year with our system, another year with his teammates. While it is disappointing for this year, we are excited to have Tyler back next year and leading our program.”

South Dakota returns to the hardwood Wednesday with a 7 p.m. tipoff against Bellevue inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center. The Summit League season begins Dec. 28 at NDSU with the Summit League home opener on Jan. 6 against South Dakota State. That contest is the first doubleheader of the Division I era with SDSU with the women’s tip at 1 p.m. and the men at 3:30 p.m.

“Our goals for this year aren’t changing,” Lee added. “We want to win the Summit League.”