Vikings Fire OC John DeFilippo After Loss to Seahawks

MINNEAPOLIS, M.N. — The 6-5-1 Vikings were hoping to claim the wildcard spot in the Monday Night Football game against Seattle. However it wasn’t a pretty game and the team made coaching changes early this morning.

Offensive Coordinator John DeFilippo has been fired with less than one season with the team after the 21-7 loss to the Seahawks. The purple and gold have only scored 17 points the last two weeks.

Kevin Stefanski was named interim OC and will handle the play calling duties.