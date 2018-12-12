Yankton Voters Approve $15 Million Dollar Aquatic Center

YANKTON, S.D. – The City of Yankton is getting a new pool.

City officials released the results of an opt out election for a new municipal aquatic center overnight. The measure passed with preliminary results showing that nearly 2,500 residents voted ‘yes’ and 1,300 voted ‘no.’

The opt out will raise property takes to help pay for the $15 million dollar outdoor aquatic center. Those with an $100,000 home will pay roughly $100 more a year in property taxes.

At the earliest, the new aquatic center would open in the summer of 2020.

It will replace the 71 year-old memorial park pool.