Augustana Moving To Division One

Vikings Will Need To Secure Conference Membership

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — South Dakota will have a third division one program within the next decade.

Augustana University plans to move it’s athletic program to the highest level of competition in the NCAA, formally announcing plans to move from Division Two to Division One in their strategic vision press release on Thursday night.

The deadline for Augustana to withdraw from the NSIC and begin a transition next year is December 31st. In order to make the transition Augustana will have to secure a membership in a Division One conference. It’s expected that they will be invited to join the Summit League, which is based out of Sioux Falls and includes former North Central Conference rivals South Dakota and South Dakota State.

If they meet that deadline they’d play next year in Division Two and then begin a four year transition period in which they would be ineligible for postseason play.

What this will do to the football and wrestling programs remains to be seen since the Summit League does not offer either sport and the Vikings would have to either find a conference for them or look at cutting them.

AUGUSTANA PRESS RELEASE

Dec. 13, 2018, Sioux Falls, S.D. — Augustana University announced today its strategic vision for the future of the institution following unanimous approval by the Augustana Board of Trustees. Cited by the board as bold and inspiring, the vision is comprised of a number of aspirational goals that will expand educational opportunities over the next twelve years to meet the needs of a growing and diverse population in the form of new academic programs and real-world research, learning and leadership opportunities.

“For decades, Augustana has prepared students to be leaders who explore, create, and discover what’s possible,” states Tom Davis, board chair and a 1983 graduate of Augustana. “As we look forward to the year 2030, the university must dream big, be dynamic and adapt to change. We enthusiastically endorse the vision the president and her team have put forward.”

The university’s 2030 vision includes aspirational goals that continue to foster a climate of innovation, for which university leadership believes the campus community and its global network of alumni will support along with many businesses and organizations in Sioux Falls. The goals include offering new academic programs and graduate degrees; expanding the performing and visual arts; growing enrollment and enhancing diversity among students, faculty and staff; transitioning to a Division I intercollegiate athletics conference; and investing in its physical campus to include an expanded and renovated student union and new student housing.

Augustana is known for its commitment to academic excellence, servant leadership, and inspiring a strong community and better way of life on campus and within the region. “This year, Augustana celebrates 100 years in Sioux Falls, so it’s an ideal time to consider our legacy and plan effectively for the first decade of our next century in this growing and dynamic city. Sioux Falls has always supported our graduates with employment, research, service, and leadership opportunities,” says Augustana President Stephanie Herseth Sandlin.

The president also added that the vision for 2030 is one that requires a deep assessment and understanding of the changes taking place throughout higher education. “Our ability to innovate and be creative will further our mission for today’s students and tomorrow’s leaders.”

For more information on AU: Vision 2030, visit augie.edu/vision.

