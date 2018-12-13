Augustana Sets Goal of Offering Division 1 Athletics

SIOUX FALLS, SD – Last weekend, Augustana University’s Board of Trustees approved a plan that sets big goals for the future of the school and its sports programs.

The school announced Thursday that the board unanimously approved the university’s vision for the next 12 years. That vision includes plans like offering new academic programs and graduate degrees, expanding arts programs, new student housing and a transition to Division 1 athletics. According to the university, there’s no timeline on when Augie could become a D1 school. The next step is for the university to be invited to a Division 1 conference, like the Summit League.