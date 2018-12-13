Authorities: Multiple Sioux Falls Businesses, Schools Received Bomb Threat Email

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls Police say several businesses and school in the area received an email on Thursday threatening to detonate a bomb if they didn’t pay $20,000 in bitcoin.

Police say they investigated and found no suspicious devices. They believe the emails are from the same person and are a scam involving scare tactics.

Police are asking people who received the email to call the non-emergency number at 367-7212 if they did not find a suspicious device, and to call 911 if they did.

Police say similar email scams have been reported in several states across the nation.