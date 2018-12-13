City Releases Independent Safety Review of Falls Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Alliant Insurance Services has wrapped up its independent review of Falls Park. The third-party looked at the risk of injury or death at the city’s most popular tourist attraction.

Falls Park is a place of beauty and history, but to some, a place of danger.

A young girl from Iowa died at Falls Park earlier this year when she was visiting with her family, sparking safety concerns.

Falls Park currently has some safeguards in place. The report applauds the walking path, viewing areas, signage, and railing.

“You know, the report validated that the city has taken a lot of good steps over the years to make sure that the visitor experience is great at the Falls and it’s also a safe experience,” said T.J. Nelson, the deputy chief of staff.

However, Alliant says there’s room for improvement.

The report also made some safety recommendations, like asking for more railing in the park.

Alliant recommends making the sandy path along the east river bank less accessible to visitors, noting that the path leads to slippery rocks. Instead, alliant recommends more railing or boulders to act as a natural barrier.

“We have to weigh the pros and cons of what we would do,” said Nelson. “Would it actually enhance safety? Would it be more aesthetic? So, we’ll evaluate the findings.”

So, will these recommendations come to life? The mayor’s administration will meet internally with the parks team and legal team to see which of those recommendations they’ll run with – if any.

If the city proposes an expensive, large-scale project, city council will have to vote on it.

The city doesn’t need city council’s okay for smaller changes, like changing the wording on a sign at the Falls.