Feeding South Dakota Receives 68,000 Pounds of Pork

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A partnership in South Dakota has resulted in a record donation for Feeding South Dakota.

The organization received 68,000 pounds of pork, thanks to Pipestone pork producers, Hy-Vee, and Coburns. The grocery stores donated one pound of pork for every pound of ham bought at the stores this month.

Officials with Feeding South Dakota say protein makes up about 10 percent of the meals they distribute and keeping it in stock can be a challenge.

“There’s been an ever-present need in our organization for protein. Protein is one of those products that’s been very difficult for us to procure throughout donations. It’s often a high cost or a higher cost product,” said Feeding South Dakota CEO, Matt Gassen.

This is the largest pork donation ever for Feeding South Dakota. Over the last three years, the partnership has resulted in 146,000 pounds of pork for roughly 570,000 meals.