Jacks Falter In Upset Bid Of Oregon

For Second Time SDSU Women Fall Short Of Upsetting Top Ten Ranked Team

BROOKINGS, S.D. — The Jackrabbit women’s basketball team gave 7th ranked Oregon all it could handle in Frost Arena before ultimately losing. For plenty of other college teams in SDSU’s position, that would be enough.

Moral victories aren’t something the Jackrabbits are into.

SDSU led at half by five and led by as many as nine in the third, when the Ducks went on a 16-4 run to take the lead. Though State would tie the game several times in the 4th, Sabrina Ioenescu’s 26 points and Satou Sabally’s 27 helped the Ducks hold the Jacks off 87-79.

Madison Guebert and Myah Selland each scored 21 for a Jackrabbit team that showed how good they can be but wasn’t satisfied after coming up just short of an upset against a top ten ranked team for the second time this season.

SDSU hosts Savannah State tomorrow night at 7 PM.