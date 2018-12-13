Lawmakers Set to Debate Bill Allowing Guns in State Capitol

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota lawmakers are set to debate a measure during the upcoming session that would let people carry concealed pistols in the Capitol.

House Majority Leader Lee Qualm says he plans to propose a bill similar to an unsuccessful 2017 measure to allow people with an enhanced permit to bring concealed handguns into the building if they registered beforehand with security.

Qualm says he doesn’t agree with gun-free zones and that Capitol security can’t be everywhere at all times. Outgoing Gov. Dennis Daugaard vetoed the 2017 bill.

A spokeswoman for Gov.-elect Kristi Noem says she’s a strong Second Amendment supporter, but won’t commit to legislation until she can review its text.

There aren’t metal detectors or other security checks at Capitol entrances to enforce the current prohibition on most people carrying guns in the building.