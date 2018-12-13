Melania Trump Makes Christmas Visit to Children’s Hospital

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Melania Trump is keeping up the first ladies’ tradition of a Christmas season visit to a Washington children’s hospital.

Mrs. Trump toured part of the neonatal intensive care unit at Children’s National Health System on Thursday and met with families and children treated there.

The two boys and one girl she met ranged in age from 16 months to 6 years old. All three were born premature, at 24 weeks. Each weighed about 1 pound (0.45 kilograms) at birth.

The first lady also planned to read a book to patients. The White House says she chose author Todd Zimmerman’s “Oliver the Ornament,” a story about a family’s cherished Christmas ornaments.

The tradition of a Christmastime visit to Children’s National dates back more than 60 years to first lady Bess Truman.