Mors & Yankton Seek Second Straight AA State Championship

Bucks Return To Sioux Falls Tonight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The last time the Matthew Mors and his Yankton Bucks were in Sioux Falls they left the floor of the Denny Sanford Premier Center with the AA State Championship Trophy.

Nine months after that magical March weekend the Bucks are in the Sanford Pentagon tonight to face Brandon Valley in the Throwback Classic.

Up until last year you had to go back a ways to find Yankton’s last boy’s basketball state championship team. The Bucks claimed the school’s first state title since 1978 and come back this season as the state’s number one ranked team and 2-0 after wins west river last weekend.

Though they lost several seniors, the 6’8” sophomore Mors is the reigning player of the year, already receiving scholarship offers from Big Ten schools, and the center of a team that has a chance to repeat.