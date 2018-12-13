Pelosi Says House Dems Will Start Seeking Trump Tax Returns

WASHINGTON (AP) – Nancy Pelosi, who’s likely to be the next House speaker, says Democrats running the chamber next year will make initial moves toward getting President Donald Trump’s tax returns.

The California Democrat says she believes the House Ways and Means Committee will “take the first steps” toward getting the documents. She says if Trump resists, lawmakers will have to consider their next moves.

The law says the chairs of that and two other committees can request tax returns and the Treasury secretary “shall furnish” them for panel members to review privately.

Trump broke decades of precedent in which presidential candidates routinely released their income tax returns. He has said his returns are being audited and a long legal fight with Democrats is possible.