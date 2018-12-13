Sanford and Austad’s Golf Announce Partnership

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Two Sioux Falls companies announced a partnership Thursday that will add science to help a sport.

Sanford Health and Austad’s Golf are pairing their golf specialties together. The new driving range facility, Great Shots. scheduled to open in November of 2019 will be able to help golfers in many ways.

The Sanford Power Golf Academy will bring sports science and body movement together to help maximize your swing. While Austad’s will bring their golf club fitting expertise to the first floor of Great Shots.

The outdoor facility will add something Austad’s have never had to their fittings.

“I think another big benefit that people in this community are really going to enjoy. That they can actually see the ball, where it’s going, and then have all the data there to say, yep, and this is how it’s improving my game,” said Ryan Austad.

Also announced was the moving of the location of the Great Plains Golf Expo to the Sanford Pentagon, February 9th and 10th.