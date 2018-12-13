Scoreboard Thursday, December 13th

Scores for Thursday, December 13, 2018
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR THURSDAY, DECEMBER 13TH, 2018
NHL
Wild 5, Florida 1

USHL
Stampede 5, Dubuque 4 (*Final in OT)

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 57, Leola/Frederick 46

Beresford 47, Flandreau 45

Bridgewater-Emery 73, Menno 51

Canistota 56, Freeman 38

Colman-Egan 47, Garretson 46

Colome 54, Gregory 46

DeSmet 72, Lake Preston 57

Hamlin 67, Deuel 52

Harding County 60, Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 42

Hill City 44, New Underwood 30

Ipswich 60, Langford 30

Kimball/White Lake 55, Mitchell Christian 46

Lennox 58, Madison 57

Platte-Geddes 72, Burke 50

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 64, Sioux Falls Washington 49

Sioux Valley 88, Baltic 54

Sisseton 72, Flandreau Indian 55

Stanley County 60, Philip 36

Timber Lake 52, Mobridge-Pollock 49

Vermillion 65, Irene-Wakonda 41

Waubay/Summit 51, Waverly-South Shore 32

Wessington Springs 52, Hitchcock-Tulare 25

Wilmot 51, Great Plains Lutheran 40

Yankton 62, Brandon Valley 60, OT

Lakota Nations Invitational

Makosica Bracket

Quarterfinal

Omaha Nation, Neb. 61, Little Wound 57

Pine Ridge 67, Lower Brule 37

White River 67, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 53

Paha Sapa Bracket

Quarterfinal

Custer 63, Oelrichs 45

McLaughlin 57, St. Francis Indian 49

Todd County 65, Crazy Horse 29

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Arlington 57, Elkton-Lake Benton 14

Beresford 55, Flandreau 54

Bon Homme 58, Scotland 52

Brandon Valley 57, Yankton 41

DeSmet 66, Lake Preston 29

Dell Rapids St. Mary 58, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 24

Dupree 44, McIntosh 38

Hamlin 70, Deuel 26

Hitchcock-Tulare 57, Wessington Springs 36

Kimball/White Lake 40, Mitchell Christian 19

Lennox 71, Madison 33

Leola/Frederick 51, Aberdeen Christian 37

New Underwood 46, Hill City 17

Philip 73, Stanley County 36

Ponca, Neb. 36, Vermillion 32

Potter County 52, Highmore-Harrold 42

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 93, Sioux City, North, Iowa 14

Sioux Valley 52, Baltic 34

St. Thomas More 62, Alliance, Neb. 30

Timber Lake 50, Mobridge-Pollock 40

Winner 67, Burke 42

Lakota Nations Invitational

Makosica Bracket

Quarterfinal

Crow Creek 50, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 44

Pine Ridge 61, Little Wound 51

Red Cloud 62, Lower Brule 37

Todd County 68, White River 66

Paha Sapa Bracket

Quarterfinal

Custer 52, Crazy Horse 38

Marty Indian 58, McLaughlin 43

St. Francis Indian 66, Oelrichs 31

Tiospa Zina Tribal 55, Omaha Nation, Neb. 46

H.S. Wrestling
Pierre 45, Aberdeen 28

Mitchell 43, Huron 30

