Scoreboard Thursday, December 13th
Scores for Thursday, December 13, 2018
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — SCOREBOARD FOR THURSDAY, DECEMBER 13TH, 2018
NHL
Wild 5, Florida 1
USHL
Stampede 5, Dubuque 4 (*Final in OT)
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Aberdeen Christian 57, Leola/Frederick 46
Beresford 47, Flandreau 45
Bridgewater-Emery 73, Menno 51
Canistota 56, Freeman 38
Colman-Egan 47, Garretson 46
Colome 54, Gregory 46
DeSmet 72, Lake Preston 57
Hamlin 67, Deuel 52
Harding County 60, Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 42
Hill City 44, New Underwood 30
Ipswich 60, Langford 30
Kimball/White Lake 55, Mitchell Christian 46
Lennox 58, Madison 57
Platte-Geddes 72, Burke 50
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 64, Sioux Falls Washington 49
Sioux Valley 88, Baltic 54
Sisseton 72, Flandreau Indian 55
Stanley County 60, Philip 36
Timber Lake 52, Mobridge-Pollock 49
Vermillion 65, Irene-Wakonda 41
Waubay/Summit 51, Waverly-South Shore 32
Wessington Springs 52, Hitchcock-Tulare 25
Wilmot 51, Great Plains Lutheran 40
Yankton 62, Brandon Valley 60, OT
Lakota Nations Invitational
Makosica Bracket
Quarterfinal
Omaha Nation, Neb. 61, Little Wound 57
Pine Ridge 67, Lower Brule 37
White River 67, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 53
Paha Sapa Bracket
Quarterfinal
Custer 63, Oelrichs 45
McLaughlin 57, St. Francis Indian 49
Todd County 65, Crazy Horse 29
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Arlington 57, Elkton-Lake Benton 14
Beresford 55, Flandreau 54
Bon Homme 58, Scotland 52
Brandon Valley 57, Yankton 41
DeSmet 66, Lake Preston 29
Dell Rapids St. Mary 58, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 24
Dupree 44, McIntosh 38
Hamlin 70, Deuel 26
Hitchcock-Tulare 57, Wessington Springs 36
Kimball/White Lake 40, Mitchell Christian 19
Lennox 71, Madison 33
Leola/Frederick 51, Aberdeen Christian 37
New Underwood 46, Hill City 17
Philip 73, Stanley County 36
Ponca, Neb. 36, Vermillion 32
Potter County 52, Highmore-Harrold 42
Sioux Falls O’Gorman 93, Sioux City, North, Iowa 14
Sioux Valley 52, Baltic 34
St. Thomas More 62, Alliance, Neb. 30
Timber Lake 50, Mobridge-Pollock 40
Winner 67, Burke 42
Lakota Nations Invitational
Makosica Bracket
Quarterfinal
Crow Creek 50, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 44
Pine Ridge 61, Little Wound 51
Red Cloud 62, Lower Brule 37
Todd County 68, White River 66
Paha Sapa Bracket
Quarterfinal
Custer 52, Crazy Horse 38
Marty Indian 58, McLaughlin 43
St. Francis Indian 66, Oelrichs 31
Tiospa Zina Tribal 55, Omaha Nation, Neb. 46
H.S. Wrestling
Pierre 45, Aberdeen 28
Mitchell 43, Huron 30