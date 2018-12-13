Sioux Falls Police Investigating Arson at Augie

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Police are investigating what is believed to be an arson case in an Augustana University dorm.

Police say a student noticed a canvas painting was on fire shortly before one this morning. The painting was hanging in a stairwell in Tuve Hall.

Police say someone put it out with a fire extinguisher before crews arrived. There’s no estimate on the damage but it is believed to be minimal.

Police believe this was arson because there was no obvious source of ignition.

They don’t heave any suspects at this time.