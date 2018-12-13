Woman Accused of Being Russian Spy Pleads Guilty

WASHINGTON (AP) – A woman accused of being a secret agent for the Russian government has pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge in federal court in Washington.

Maria Butina appeared in court after reaching a deal with prosecutors. As part of that deal, she says she tried to infiltrate the National Rifle Association and relay intelligence on American politicians to a Russian government official.

The case involving the 30-year-old gun rights activist has offered insight into how Moscow tries to influence American policy. But Butina’s case is separate from special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Butina has agreed to cooperate with investigators. She’ll remain jailed while awaiting sentencing.