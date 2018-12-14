Accused Sheriff-Elect to Take Office with Restricted Duties

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) – The sheriff-elect of Roberts County will be sworn into office next month but will have his duties restricted as a criminal case against him proceeds.

Twenty-eight-year-old Korey Ware, of Sisseton, is accused of assaulting a 30-year-old man at or near an Aberdeen bar on Oct. 6. He has pleaded not guilty to assault charges and is scheduled for trial in February.

Ware had a hearing Thursday before the South Dakota Law Enforcement Officers Standards and Training Commission in Pierre.

The American News reports that the county plans to swear in Ware in January but also will appoint an interim sheriff. Ware will be restricted to handling administrative and civil duties and overseeing detention centers pending the resolution of his case and any potential action by the standards commission.