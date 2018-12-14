Augustana Aiming For Division I For All Sports Teams

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Augustana University is announcing its vision for 2030. The school is hoping to offer new degrees, increase diversity, and achieve one goal in particular that has everyone talking. In a bold move, the school wants to transition all 19 of its sports teams to Division I.

Augustana is dreaming big for 2030, joins the highest ranks for college athletics in South Dakota.

“Our current student-athletes have a chance to be on the ground floor of something that’s going to be really special,” said Athletic Director Josh Morton. “When they look back in 20 years, 30 years, they were pioneers.”

Augustana President Stephanie Herseth Sandlin says the transition is part of a plan to benefit the entire community, not just student-athletes. She says 2030 is a realistic timeline for her checklist.

“Looking at a vision for 2030 focused on what’s possible, but realistic that some of this will take more than three or four years,” said Sandlin.

It’s a transition neighboring universities, like USD and SDSU, have made before. In fact, athletic director Josh Morton plans to reach out to other programs for advice. Morton hopes the basketball teams can secure an invite from the Summit League. However, the league doesn’t have a place for some sports like football, leaving many unanswered questions for the program’s future.

“Football’s a big part of our campus so for it’s trying to decide which league fits best, [and] again, going back to who we are and which of those two options – either scholarship or non-scholarship football – fits the best,” said Morton.

The athletics department has an aggressive goal in mind: to secure an offer from a D1 league by December 2020. While Morton can’t comment on any confidential discussions in the works, he says this dream won’t become a reality overnight.

“There’s been a light switch turned on and now all of the sudden Augustana University is a division 1 college or university and that’s clearly not the case,” said Tom Davis, the Board of Trustees chair.

It’s no small task, but Morton says Sioux Falls, the largest city in the state, in best suited to accomodate the needs of a D1 sports program.

NCAA rules mandate that a school has to be accepted into a conference before they can officially begin a transition to division one.

In the meantime, Augustana will remain a member of the NSIC in division two.