Cleaning Up Mistakes In First NDSU Meeting A Must For SDSU In Rematch

Jacks Face Bison Tomorrow At 7 PM in FCS Semifinals

BROOKINGS, S.D. — We’re less than 24 hours from the biggest game in South Dakota State football history and a second shot at North Dakota State in the FCS Semifinals.

Their first meeting back on September 29th was the game of the FCS regular season with the teams trading leads several times before NDSU ultimately scored in the 4th to go ahead for good and win 21-17.

In that game, SDSU got out to a 7-0 lead and was threatening to make it 14-0 when an endzone interception turned the game around. Those are the kind of mistakes the Jacks haven’t made since that game, and certainly can’t afford to make again in the rematch.

Kickoff tomorrow night is scheduled for 7 PM on ESPN 2.