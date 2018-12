LIVE AT THE FCS SEMIFINALS-Redemption & History At Stake For Jackrabbits

SDSU Plays In Second Consecutive FCS Semifinal

FARGO, N.D. — One year after an embarrassing 51-16 FCS Semifinal loss at James Madison, the SDSU football team has a chance for redemption against their arch rival as they take on NDSU in the FCS Semifinals. Click on the video viewer to watch our pregame LIVE preview.