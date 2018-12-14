LIVE AT THE FCS SEMIFINALS-SDSU Fans Make Trek North Hoping To See History

FARGO, N.D. — South Dakota State fans have suffered plenty of pain at the hands of their northern rivals in Fargo, losing each of their previous three playoff meetings in the FargoDome to North Dakota State (2012, 2014 and 2016).

Despite the risk of more heart break, about a thousand or so hearty fans will make the trek north to cheer on their team in the midst of more than 18,000 expected NDSU fans. Several of them were out early tailgating.

