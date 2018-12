LIVE AT THE FCS SEMIFINALS-SDSU Likely Playing In Front Of Largest TV Audience In Their History

FCS Semifinal Nationally Televised In Primetime On ESPN 2

FARGO, N.D. — South Dakota State will likely be playing in front of the largest television in audience in program history when they take on NDSU in the FCS Semifinals on ESPN 2 at 7 PM. Click on the video viewer for our 6 PM live report with SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeier.