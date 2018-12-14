Marshall County Sheriff Revoked for Inappropriate Comments

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Marshall County Sheriff Dale Elsen has had his law enforcement certification revoked after admitting to making sexually explicit comments in front of deputies and an inmate.

The American News reports that the South Dakota Law Enforcement Officers Standards and Training Commission met in Pierre on Thursday and determined Elsen’s conduct was “unbecoming of a law enforcement officer.” He has the right to appeal.

County employees made seven complaints against Elsen. The state Division of Criminal Investigation looked into the matter.

Elsen was first elected sheriff in 1983. He was most recently re-elected last month. Several county employees and officials including four county commissioners have expressed support for him.