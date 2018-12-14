Moderating Technology Time During the Holidays

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – 2-year-old Audria loves to play with Play-Doh and make food in her kitchen. Even better: she loves hanging out with Mickey and Minnie.

“She really likes the ‘Mickey Mouse Clubhouse,’ so she watches that on either YouTube or our TV,” says Audria’s mom Kayce Engen.

Like most kids, Audria can’t wait for Santa to bring her gifts. Just don’t expect it to be the latest technology.

Engen says, “I just never want her to get too attached to something, too attached to the screen time and then not be able to have the imagination or (you know) always have to be stimulated by something.”

According to recent studies, Addiction Specialist Malia Holbeck says kids and teenagers spend up 7 to 8 hours of screen time a day. That’s spread out over different platforms, but social media leads the way.

“Some things that we’re seeing is the more platforms that the youth are (actually) starting to be a tipping point where we’re seeing that they are developing more symptoms of mental health,” says Outpatient Behavioral Manager of Avera Health Malia Holbeck.

If kids spend over 4 hours on a device a day, they could start to show symptoms of A.D.A.H., anxiety, and depression. If a child is young enough, it could even effect brain development. The key is to consume like you would candy-in moderation.

Holbeck says, “I think what’s important at this point is really just being aware of (you know) what could be some of the long term consequences of having a lot of screen time in your life, and then just finding balance in that.”

Holbeck says a good way for parents to monitor their child’s screen time is knowing your child’s passwords in order to know what your child is doing online.