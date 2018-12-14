Saturday: Annual Salvation Army Red Kettle Match Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle drive has been going on since November, but tomorrow is the biggest day for the event.

The annual Red Kettle Match Day will be going on all day Saturday. Every $20 bill donated will be turned into $100 thanks to several anonymous donors.

The goal for this year’s Match Day is $70,000. The goal for the entire Red Kettle drive is $350,000. The Salvation Army has never had a goal that high, but the forecasted warmth and sunshine has them feeling confident.

“With near 50 degree temperatures tomorrow, it warms the peoples hearts, and they dig into their pocket books, and those kettles just blossom,” said Major Thomas Riggs with the Salvation Army.

All the money donated into the kettles goes to help families with rent, utilities, and other basic life needs. You can continue to donate into the red kettles until December 23rd.