SFPD Investigating Robbery After Shotgun Accidentally Discharges

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Police are investigating a robbery after a shotgun was accidentally discharged, sending pellets through the floor and into the apartment below.

Police say they responded to an apartment in the 1000 block of North Dakota Avenue at 8:45 p.m. Thursday, for a weapons violation.

Through the investigation police say the neighbor upstairs was the victim of a robbery that morning. The 38-year-old woman told police a friend stopped by and gave her a shotgun for protection. Police say at some point the shotgun dropped and accidentally discharged, sending pellets through the floor and into the apartment below.

Police say there are no charges pending.