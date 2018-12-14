Shutdown Looms as Trump Weighs Next Move on Border Wall

WASHINGTON (AP) – Congress is racing to avoid a partial government shutdown over President Donald Trump’s border wall.

Lawmakers are awaiting the White House’s next move. The president met Friday with top aides to discuss strategy.

Earlier this week Trump said he’d be “proud” to shut down the government over the $5 billion he wants for the wall along the southern border. But now his tone has softened.

Trump doesn’t have the votes from the Republican-controlled Congress to fund the wall at the level he wants.

Democratic leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi made a counter offer of no more than $1.6 billion. That would not be for the wall, but for fencing upgrades and other border security.

Without a resolution, parts of the federal government would shut down at midnight Dec. 21.