Target, Walmart, Importer Sued Over Lead In Toy Jewelry

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – New York state is suing two of the nation’s largest retailers and a third company for importing and selling children’s toys with lead levels up to 10 times higher than federal limits.

State Attorney General Barbara Underwood says the lawsuit filed in an Albany court Thursday names Walmart, Target and Randolph, New Jersey-based LaRose Industries, importer of the “Cra-Z-Jewelz” jewelry-making kits that were recalled in 2016.

The lawsuit says the retail giants and the importer “committed thousands of violations” of state laws regulating the safety of children’s toys sold in New York.

The lawsuit seeks civil penalties and court order-ordered assurances the toys won’t be sold again in New York.

Spokespeople for Bentonville, Arkansas-based Walmart and Minneapolis-based Target both say the companies stopped selling the toys after the recall. A message seeking comment was left with LaRose.

