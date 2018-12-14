Yankton Boys Win At Buzzer While Brandon Valley Girls Roll

Sanford Pentagon Throwback Classic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — The Sanford Pentagon Throwback Classic turned into a classic between the Yankton and Brandon Valley boy’s basketball teams.

Rex Ryken pulled down an offensive rebound in overtime and hit a buzzer beater to lift the defending AA State Champion Bucks to a 62-60 win over the Lynx. With Creighton head coach Greg McDermott and Nebraska head coach (and Doland native) Tim Miles looking on, Yankton sophomore Matthew Mors led the way with 21 points.

In the girls’ game prior to that the 2nd ranked Brandon Valley Lynx powered ahead of the Gazelles in the second quarter with a 14-0 run and never looked back, winning 57-41.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!