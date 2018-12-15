Aberdeen Area Humane Society Working to Raise $1 Million for New Shelter

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) – The Aberdeen Area Humane Society hopes to raise at least $1 million for a new shelter and outdoor facility.

The current shelter was built in the 1980s. Manager Elaine Schaible says the standards of care for animals have changed.

Annie Stenvig, president of the humane society’s board of directors, says the shelter’s current building is showing its age and limits the nonprofit on how it cares for animals.

Stenvig says the board hasn’t decided on a design plan for the new facility, but construction costs alone will be at least $1 million.