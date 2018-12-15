Bronze Star Medal Posthumously Awarded to Yankton World War II Veteran

YANKTON — (from Sen. Rounds’ office) U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) today presented the Bronze Star Medal to Yankton resident Mrs. Lucille Mjoen on behalf of her late husband, World War II veteran Private First Class Gilbert Mjoen.

The Bronze Star was awarded to Mjoen for meritorious achievement in active ground combat against the enemy on Dec. 19, 1944, in Holland, where he was wounded while serving with the 104th Infantry Division. He previously received the Purple Heart and the Good Conduct Medal.

“It’s my honor to present the Bronze Star to Mrs. Mjoen on behalf of her husband, Gilbert,” said Rounds. “Like so many members of the Greatest Generation, Gilbert was called to serve our nation during World War II. He joined the Army in 1943 and fought in Holland, Belgium and Germany. We are forever grateful to Gilbert for the sacrifices he made to preserve freedom here in the United States and around the world. I wish that Gilbert could be here to accept the award today, surrounded by his family and friends.”