FCS Semifinal: NDSU Runs Away and Ends Jacks Season 44-21

Nicole Griffith,
FARGO, N.D. — KDLT’s Zach Borg was in Fargo for the FCS Semifinals between SDSU and NDSU. Hear from players and coaches after SDSU’s season comes to a heartbreaking end in the hands of NDSU.

