HIGHLIGHTS: Augie Men and Women Top Crookston at SF Arena

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Starting off a two-game NSIC home series, the Augustana men’s basketball team made a statement on Saturday afternoon at the Sioux Falls Arena. The Vikings locked in a pair of career performances and shot 62% in the second half for a 91-76 win over Minnesota Crookston. Augustana, who pushed their win streak to three games, moves to 6-3 (3-1 NSIC) on the year. The Golden Eagles drop to 7-5 (1-3 NSIC).

The story of Saturday’s game is the pair of career games from sophomores Tyler Riemersma and Matt Cartwright. Riemersma, who scored the Vikings first eight points, was all over the glass on Saturday. He had five offensive rebounds and finished with a career-high 18 rebounds. The 18 boards are not only 11th all-time in program history for a single game, but it’s also the highest mark since Casey Schilling hauled in 19 boards in the Vikings National Championship win (March 26, 2016).

For Cartwright, Saturday’s historic performance was a tale of two halves. The Sioux Falls native had just eight points in the 1st half but was nearly unconscious in the second. Over an eight-minute span, Cartwright went on a run and scored 19 of 24 points for the Vikings. Pulling up from anywhere on the court, Cartwright finished with a career-best 37 points and 8 rebounds. The 37 points are the 10th best all-time in program history for a single game. “It was an unreal night,” Cartwright said, “when we play as a team everything goes the way it should and we’re happy to get the win.”

Augustana head coach Tom Billeter was impressed by his team’s ability to battle back in the second half and take over. “I’m really proud of the way our guys stepped up tonight,” Billeter said. “We made a number of key defensive stops, hit some shots, and went from trailing by 13 to having the lead.”

In addition, the key to Vikings success on Saturday was their ability to get to the charity stripe and knock down free throws. Augustana finished a season-best 22-23 from the line in the win. The 95.7% is 3rd all-time in program history for a single game and breaks an eight-year record.

Augustana also dominated the glass on both ends, out-rebounding Crookston 49-27 (+22). The 49 boards and rebounding margin are both season highs for the Vikings. With great rebounding, Augustana is averaging 11-second-chance points per game. Tonight, the Vikings totaled 18 second-chance points compared to just six for UMC.

From the opening tip-off, Riemersma found his rhythm. The sophomore was tenacious on both ends of the court, using great footwork and position to rack up eight points and eight boards in the first five minutes.

Trevor Hanson, who was impressive with 17 points off the bench, buried a triple to give the Vikings an 11-10 lead at the 12:10 mark of the first. The back-n-forth first half featured six lead changes from both sides, with neither team leading by more than 5 in the first 20 minutes.

Led by double-digits from Ben Juhl, Minnesota Crookston scored in the final seconds of the first half for a 37-35 lead at halftime. The Vikings shot 7-10 from downtown and tailed six assists in the first 20 minutes.

Both teams continued to push the pace in the second half. On the heels of a pair of threes, the Golden Eagles opened the second half on an 11-2 run and took a 48-37 lead. But the Vikings battled back. Sparked by Cartwright, the Vikings charged back on a 10-2 run and made it a 52-47 game. The Sophomore knocked down three straight jumpers to go on fire, and then found Tayton Vincent for an easy bucket inside.

But the sophomore from Sioux Falls was only heating up. He buried a triple and then got fouled on a transition three. Following three made free throws and a pair of jumpers, Cartwright scored 19 points in less than six minutes and single-handedly gave the Viking a 63-58 lead.

From there, the Vikings continued to extend the lead and limit Crookston on the offensive end. The Vikings forced nine second-half turnovers and held UMC to 26-67 (38%) in the second half.

Harrison Cleary led Minnesota Crookston with 26 points, including 9-9 from the free throw line.

The Vikings will now have a short turn around as they’ll tip-off on Sunday at the Sioux Falls arena. Game time is set for 2:30 vs. Bemidji State.

— GoAugie.com —