HIGHLIGHTS: SDSU Drops Hard-Fought Contest to #7 Nevada

RENO, Nev. — South Dakota State men’s basketball pushed No. 7 Nevada to the brink Saturday evening, but fell short of a top-10 upset in a 72-68 setback at Lawlor Events Center.

The Jackrabbits are now 9-4 on the season while Nevada moves to 11-0.

Skyler Flatten was one of three Jacks in double figures, leading the team with 20 points on 6-of-12 shooting with four 3-pointers. Owen King added 13 points and went 5-of-6 from the field with a trio of treys and Tevin King had 10 points, six rebounds and a team-high five assists.

Mike Daum and David Jenkins each had eight rebounds for SDSU.

The teams traded runs throughout the open frame, as the Jacks started fast with an 8-3 lead early, only to see Nevada answer and put SDSU in an 18-11 hole near the 13-minute mark. SDSU responded with a 13-0 burst (including a pair of Owen King 3s), but again saw the Wolf Pack roar back to tie it, 28-all, with four minutes left.

After back-and-forth play for the next minute of action found State trailing, 33-30, the Jackrabbits put together one more rally before the break, rolling off 10 consecutive to carry a 40-33 lead into the locker room, capped by a buzzer-beating trey from Alex Arians.

That advantage did not hold, however, as Nevada closed the gap quickly to open the second half, regaining control (45-43) thanks to a 12-3 run before the under-16 media. SDSU stopped the rally moments later and went up 47-45 on Owen King’s third trey of the night, but the Wolf Pack continued to push and soon grew its lead to seven (54-47) behind 7-0 burst.

State crawled back within one before the nine-minute mark (54-53) and drew even with the Wolf Pack (56-56) at 7:57, but were unable to get over the hump. Flatten’s second-chance 3-pointer at 2:59 provided one last threat for the Jackrabbits, but Nevada scored the next six points to pull away for good.

Jordan Caroline (21 points, nine rebounds) and Trey Porter (12 points, nine rebounds) had near double-doubles for the Wolf Pack, while Caleb Martin added 20 points.

Game Notes

South Dakota State is 1-3 all-time against Nevada.

Mike Daum entered tonight’s game 47th on the NCAA’s all-time scoring list with 2,546 career points. He now tied for 45th with 2,551 career points.

The Jackrabbits have now hit 16 or more 3-pointers seven times during T.J. Otzelberger‘s tenure.

Skyler Flatten has scored 20 or more three times this season.

Up Next

South Dakota State closes its two-game road trip Tuesday at Eastern Washington. Tipoff in Cheney, Washington is 8:05 p.m. CST.

-GoJacks.com-