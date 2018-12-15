SD Army Guard Field Artillery Deploying to Europe

YANKTON, S.D. (from SD National Guard) – The South Dakota Army National Guard held a deployment ceremony for nearly 115 Soldiers with Bravo Battery, 1-147th Field Artillery Battalion and the 147th Forward Support Company in Yankton, Dec. 15.

The units are departing for an eight month deployment within European Command’s area of responsibility in support of allied nation partnerships and regional security and stability goals.

The Yankton-based Bravo Battery is equipped with the Multiple Launch Rocket System, or MLRS, and is capable of providing artillery support to a brigade, division, corps or coalition task force. The Watertown-based Forward Support Company is a multi-functional logistics unit which provides supply and maintenance support.

The units will report to Fort Bliss, Texas, to complete several weeks of theater-specific training prior to deployment overseas.